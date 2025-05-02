Scott Technology set to reopen after worker's death

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Scott Technology is due to return to normal operations on Monday after the death of an employee in a workplace accident.
On April 24, Michael Sherry, more commonly known as ‘‘Sherry’’, died in a workplace accident at the robotics company in Kaikorai Valley Rd.
The business has been closed since Mr Sherry’s death.
A Scott Technology spokesman said the business opened temporarily yesterday, but would be back to opening as usual on Monday.
A WorkSafe spokeswoman said its inquiry was ongoing and it had made multiple visits to the scene this week.
‘‘[We] are working with Scott Technology to understand the circumstances of this tragedy,’’ she said.
A Givealittle page was set up to support Mr Sherry’s wife and two young children, aged 5 months and 3 years, following his death.