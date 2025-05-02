Scott Technology set to reopen after worker's death

Dunedin father-of-two Michael Sherry was killed in a workplace accident at Scott Technology in Kaikorai Valley on Thursday. PHOTO: GIVEALITTLE

Scott Technology is due to return to normal operations on Monday after the death of an employee in a workplace accident.

On April 24, Michael Sherry, more commonly known as ‘‘Sherry’’, died in a workplace accident at the robotics company in Kaikorai Valley Rd.

The business has been closed since Mr Sherry’s death.

A Scott Technology spokesman said the business opened temporarily yesterday, but would be back to opening as usual on Monday.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said its inquiry was ongoing and it had made multiple visits to the scene this week.

‘‘[We] are working with Scott Technology to understand the circumstances of this tragedy,’’ she said.

A Givealittle page was set up to support Mr Sherry’s wife and two young children, aged 5 months and 3 years, following his death.

