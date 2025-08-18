Motorcyclist in hospital after overtaking incident

A motorcyclist overtaking multiple vehicles in South Dunedin was hospitalised with moderate injuries after colliding with a car.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said they were called to the crash in Orari St, at about 3.50pm on Friday.

A 31-year-old motorcyclist had been overtaking ‘‘numerous vehicles’’ on the median strip approaching the intersection with Andersons Bay Rd.

The motorcyclist was travelling too fast for the conditions and collided with a vehicle coming out of Otaki St, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Alcohol was not involved and an investigation was ongoing.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they responded with one ambulance.

One patient was assessed at the scene and transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz