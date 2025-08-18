Sunday paid parking zone confirmed

ODT GRAPHIC

The nine central city streets where Dunedin drivers will have to pay for parking on Sundays have been confirmed by the city council’s hearing committee.

The proposed enforcement zone and hours for the charges were approved at a meeting last week and will now require a final sign-off from the council.

It will include most of the Octagon, Moray Pl, Filleul St, part of London St and Great King St, ending at Frederick St, and be in place seven days a week from 9am to 6pm — except where signs indicate otherwise.

Free, time-limited parking would remain in George and Princes Sts.

At the meeting, deputy mayor Cherry Lucas reiterated the reasoning behind the proposal was to give people the ability to support local businesses and to ensure a turnover in carparks.

"I’ve observed on many a Sunday that cars don’t turn over, and it is primarily workers."

Cr Mandy Mayhem said she believed the most recent consultation showed people were "outraged" by the changes.

But Cr Lucas said this was not the case during the 2025-34 long-term plan submission process.

"They weren’t outraged ... but there was some pretty concerning comments."

The proposal to introduce parking fees for some central city carparks on Sundays was first put forward by Cr Lucas at a council meeting in January.

The council then approved the proposal as part of its long-term plan process, which was adopted in June, and last month put the proposed enforcement zone and hours out for public consultation.

Surveys conducted by council staff found potentially 20% of carparks in the Octagon did not turn over on Sundays, the committee heard.

Feedback was received supporting the retention of on-street free parking near both the urgent doctors, in Filleul St, and the hospital.

But staff said they could not make an exception in the areas because they could not "prove where people are going to", and this was why they did not create specific time restrictions for specific businesses.

Pricing on Sundays would be the same as during the rest of the week.

Staff also noted the majority of carparks in George St, through to the Exchange, were unpaid 30 minute parks — a point Cr Mayhem emphasised.

The changes will now require the final sign-off from the council.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz