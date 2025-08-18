Janmashtami celebrations opened to community

Avnika Jaya Kumari, 7, of Invercargill, performs an Indian classical Bharatanatyam dance at the Trinity Catholic College auditorium on Saturday, as part of the annual Janmashtami celebrations. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Hundreds in Dunedin came together for a "very magical night" at the weekend celebrating the birth of an Indian deity.

The event, held at the Trinity Catholic College auditorium on Saturday, was organised by the city’s Hare Krishna community with support from the Dunedin Multicultural Council and Dunedin Interfaith Council.

It coincided with this year’s annual celebrations of Janmashtami — the birth of Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu.

Hare Krishna community leader Jane Beecroft said they broadened the scope of their celebrations this year to an inclusive interfaith and multicultural event "in praise of the divine".

"I think in the world at the moment, we're just seeing so much division and so much strife, even in the name of religion.

"And I wanted to send that message out that actually we are all united."

Millions of Hare Krishnas and members of the Hindu community around the world celebrated Janmashtami,

Ms Beecroft said.

The venue for celebrations in the city last year had been so packed, it was decided to hire a bigger location this year.

She estimated more than 300 people attended the event — about 30% of whom represented other groups.

"It was really heartfelt, and that's what everyone was saying.

"It was a very magical night."

There was dancing, chanting and feasting.

Ms Beecroft said they had been slightly apprehensive about broadening the celebrations, but it could be "the start of something wonderful".

"We'll do it every year now, and maybe one day we'll end up in the stadium."

tim.scott@odt.co.nz