Eight crews fight Queenstown house blaze

A fire appliance at the scene of the blaze. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

Helicopters are on standby as emergency services battle a large house fire near Queenstown.

A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said a large Closeburn house "well-ablaze" was reported about 1.50pm today.

The house was 240sqm, she said.

Eight crews were on the scene and another four were responding.

Crews from Queenstown, Arrowtown, Frankton, Glenorchy and Alexandra are involved.

A firefighter at the scene. Photo: Tracey Roxburgh

The blaze was contained and there had been no reports of people injured or trapped.

Four helicopters were also on standby in case the fire spread to nearby forests.