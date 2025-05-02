'We're a bit worried': Banks Peninsula isolated

Flooding on State Highway 75. Photo: Caleb Clayton / Supplied

A helicopter is flying over an isolated Banks Peninsula so emergency workers can assess slips from the rain that has pummelled the Canterbury area.

States of emergency were declared in Banks Peninsula, the Selwyn District and Christchurch yesterday as large parts of the country were hammered by torrential rain, gale-force winds, high seas and heavy snow.

Teams were out at first light assessing the extent of slips after Christchurch had its fourth wettest day ever, while Banks Peninsula saw more than 200mm of rain in 48 hours.

There is significant impact to the roading network, a number of roads remain closed across the region, including State Highway 75 to Banks Peninsula, which is isolated.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger said the state of emergency, declared at 4pm, was due to the impact of the wet weather such as flooding, slips, landslide and falling trees, particularly on Banks Peninsula.

A fallen tree on Gebbies Pass Rd in Banks Peninsula. Photo: Supplied

He said the city council was particularly concerned about the damage to Lighthouse Rd in Akaroa.

"We're a bit worried - there's a crack in the road about a good 100m long, 50mm wide, but it's definitely - something's going to move.

"It's not if, it's when, so we've got to look at that and keep going."

Three homes in Akaroa and one in Lyttelton have been evacuated as a precaution because of nearby slips, and a slip has also closed Dyers Rd in Christchurch.

"Very quiet night as far as rain goes," Mauger told RNZ earlier today.

"Thank goodness it stopped raining, because we've got at the top end of the Heathcote River, we've got some massive, retention basins that hold over a million cubic meters of water. They did not need one more drop in them because they're full."

He said the city was "a little bit ahead of the eight ball" when it came to managed retreat as the damaging earthquakes in 2010 and 2011 forced their hand early.

"We're 200m back from the river in most places."

Little River, about 30km south of Christchurch, is cut off while the main road is awash.

Publican Sarah McFarland said a breached stream ran through the entire lower level of her Little River Inn yesterday, as well as a couple of other businesses on SH75 and that sort of flooding has not been seen for half a century.

After a wet summer, the water had nowhere to go, she said, and farmland in the area has also borne the brunt of heavy rain and floodwaters. McFarland said she was hopeful the inn would be back up and running soon.

Floodwaters in Little River yesterday. Photo: Supplied / Sarah McFarland

'Huge amount' of surface flooding in Selwyn

Selwyn District Mayor Sam Broughton, at Darfield, told RNZ's Morning Report programme the weather had eased overnight and the forecast for today was positive.

"So, that's a good sign, but it is certainly very wet underfoot. There's a huge amount of surface flooding that's here, and I really want to thank everyone for the effort yesterday and overnight and appreciate what they did for our community, and to [Emergency Management and Recovery] Minister Mark Mitchell, who also visited - really appreciate the national and regional support in this."

There were a few people who were forced to leave home, he said, and the Lincoln Events Centre remained open for those who needed somewhere safe to stay.

"The state of emergency remains in place in Selwyn, and our emergency operation centre is fully operational and teams are out at first light again, checking and watching river levels particularly, which have peaked, but will only lower slowly as our rivers don't exit out into the ocean.

"Halswell River in particular is high and will continue to sort of creep higher… over the morning until that can be open - and that could be not today. It could be tomorrow. It just depends on conditions. It might be, over the weekend.

PHOTO: SELWYN DISTRICT COUNCIL

Civil Defence Emergency Management Canterbury team leader Phill Mackay told RNZ this morning the situation in the region was improving. He was not aware of any formal evacuations overnight, though some people had self-evacuated to safer homes.

"I think the two biggest areas of concern is Banks Peninsula and the Selwyn District. I think the Banks Peninsula because they're totally isolated at the moment, obviously the priority is to get the roads reopened, and then start assessing these actual and potential landslide risks around the peninsula.

"So I think one thing we really need is daylight for the teams to get out to have a look at that.

"Within the Selwyn District it's the surface water, not so much the river flooding. The rivers are staying within their banks, even though they're extremely high, but there's just a lot of water out on paddocks across roads, within the district and the wider Canterbury region."

Thankfully there had not been widespread power outages, he said.

"We're lucky we've managed to keep the power on and the utilities have done a fantastic job in that space."

There are a number of road closures and roads affected by surface flooding across the local roading network today. Some of these key roads include: Springs Rd between Boundary Rd and Tancreds Rd, Leeston Rd/Drain Rd Goulds Rd Old Tai Tapu Rd between Tai Tapu Domain and Early Valley Rd.

SH1 at Selwyn River remained open at this stage. The New Zealand Transport Agency/Waka Kotahi was continuing to monitor the situation and motorists should take care if you need to travel and drive to the conditions.

- Reporting by RNZ, ODT Online and Star News