Hunt on for driver after fatal crash in Auckland

One person is dead and another critically injured after two cars crashed on Auckland's Dominion Rd overnight.

Police said the crash happened just after 1am today and one of the cars ploughed into the storefront of a restaurant, in Balmoral.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Rebecca Kirk said the driver of the car that crashed into the shop fled.

"The crash has resulted in one vehicle colliding with the storefront of a restaurant, and the other vehicle coming to a stop a short distance away," she said.

"Immediately after the crash, the driver of the vehicle which crashed into the shop fled on foot from the scene."

Police arrived on scene a short time later.

Kirk said the driver of the other car died at the scene and the passenger remained in Auckland Hospital, in a critical condition.

Police were looking for the driver.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate the driver of the vehicle who fled," she said.

"I encourage that driver to do the right thing and contact police or bring himself into the nearest police station."

A section of Dominion Rd was closed overnight while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.