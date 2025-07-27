'Strong evidence to act': Calls grow for social media age limit

File photo: Getty Images

A University of Auckland senior research fellow is calling for social media platforms to introduce enforced age limits, to help protect young people from harm.

A briefing from the Public Health Communication Centre has outlined growing evidence social media use is linked to a range of mental and physical health problems. It highlights policy options for addressing these harms, including restricting access to social media for those under 16.

Currently, the age limit to join the majority of platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat is 13, but it is not enforced.

"Introducing an age restriction is the only comprehensive measure that addresses the full range of social media-related harms to young people," said author Dr Samantha Marsh. "It also empowers parents to set boundaries and shift social norms in a positive direction."

Marsh said while social media may offer some benefits for some young people, such as helping connect with peers and find support, she warned these must be weighed carefully against mounting evidence of harm.

"There's a huge imbalance. The weight of evidence showing that these platforms can negatively affect youth mental health has become too great to ignore," she said.

"We now have years of consistent findings: young people who spend more time on social media are more likely to experience depression, anxiety, and disrupted sleep.

"These findings come not only from surveys, but also from longitudinal studies, randomised trials, and robust systematic reviews."

Marsh said any changes to social media access should be accompanied by a coordinated effort to provide on and offline support for vulnerable youth, as well as empowering communication campaigns.

The briefing's release coincides with the government's inquiry into online harms experienced by young people, which is currently open for public consultation, with submissions closing on 30 July.

Marsh said the inquiry was a vital opportunity to build healthier digital environments.

"Political decision-makers now have a strong enough evidence base to act. Delaying access to social media and supporting youth and whānau through a coordinated public health response is the path forward."