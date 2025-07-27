Winter driving: 'Is three minutes worth your safety?'

File photo: Supplied/Joseph Mooney

The Rental Vehicle Association has urged motorists to be cautious on the roads, as cold winter days are making conditions challenging.

The association is reminding people that the country's highways are not like the big expressways in Europe, meaning conditions can be hazardous at times.

"Kiwis think they're used to New Zealand's roads, so they tend to drive fast - too fast", said Ben McFadgen, chief executive of the Rental Vehicle Association of New Zealand.

"Whether it's people driving their own car, or a rental vehicle, the speed which many people are driving at is not just reckless - it's flat out dangerous. This is not Le Mans. One distraction and a nice family holiday rapidly becomes a nightmare.

"Is three-minutes worth your safety? Really? Because driving at 105km/h instead of 100km/h for one hour only saves you three minutes and 4 seconds, which is pointless. We urge everyone to slow down, drive to the conditions, and take some time to enjoy the journey. There's plenty to look at."

McFadgen said international tourists may also find the roads quite challenging to navigate, especially in areas that have experienced heavy rain and flooding, like Nelson-Tasman.

McFadgen wanted people to plan ahead and recommended all travellers have an alternative route they can use, just in case.

He said ski access roads also presented their own unique challenges, especially when drivers were coming back down at the end of the day. Brakes could be a problem.

"Drivers tend to ride them all the way down, leading to very high temperatures and a distinct possibility of brake fade. We recommend people descend these steep, hazardous roads slowly and carefully.

"In short, drive defensively. Be considerate, stick to the conditions."