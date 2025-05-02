Stolen vehicle found being stripped in South D garage

When Dunedin police arrived to arrest a man who allegedly hit 100kmh on George St, they discovered a stolen vehicle being stripped for parts in his garage.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 22-year-old man was arrested at a South Dunedin address overnight on 15 charges.

When police arrived, they found a Mazda Bounty in the garage, which had been stolen on March 7.

‘‘It was in the process of being stripped down,’’ Snr Sgnt Bond said.

‘‘[We’re] still investigating what he's done with that and his involvement with the recent vehicles being stolen too.’’

Snr Sgnt Bond said police saw a car ‘‘taking off’’ up Maitland St around midnight last night.

Police searched the area and tried to stop the vehicle but the driver allegedly took off at speed, travelling over 100kmh along George St.

The car, which was not registered to the 22-year-old, was seen again near Lovelock Ave, where police identified the driver as he drove past.

‘‘[We] haven't tried to follow it again. It's turned its lights off and gone onto the wrong side of the road.

‘‘Followed it, well listened to it, because of the high noise it's making in the time of the night, to the South Dunedin area.

The car was found parked on Nile St and dogs units tracked the driver a short distance to a residential address, where he was arrested about 12.30am.

Snr Sgnt Bond said the man would appear in the Dunedin District Court today on 15 charges going back over the past month — including eight counts of driving while disqualified.

‘‘We believe he fled from us two nights ago as well, but that investigation is still ongoing.’’

Further charges included receiving stolen goods, failing to carry-out cell phone obligations, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and two charges of theft relating to petrol drive-offs.

The Mazda Bounty has been returned to its owner.

