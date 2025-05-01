Another fatal bus stop assault in Auckland

A man assaulted at a bus stop in Papatoetoe at the weekend has now died in hospital.

It is the second recent fatal assault at an Auckland bus stop, following the death of US student Kyle Whorrall, who died after being attacked in Meadowbank over Easter weekend.

Police said the Papatoetoe victim was found with serious head injuries in Auckland on Sunday.

"Sadly, the man, who is in his 60s, succumbed to injuries last night," Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward said today.

A man was due to appear in court today, charged with assault, and further charges may now be laid.

Det Snr Sgt Hayward said police did not believe it was a random event, and both men have previously interacted with each other.

"Nonetheless, this incident has resulted in a tragic outcome with the loss of a life."

Police said they were currently not able to release the victim's name.

"We are ensuring there is support available for the family at this difficult time," Det Snr Sgt Hayward said.