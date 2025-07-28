School bus crashes after hitting black ice

A school bus driver and a child are in Hawke's Bay hospital after the vehicle hit black ice and skidded into a line of trees this morning near Maraekakaho.

Kereru School Principal Kelsie Allen said the driver and sole passenger of the bus are uninjured, but very shaken up by the accident which happened on Kereru Road at about 7.45am this morning.

"We've had a week of pretty nasty frosts out here and our bus driver was on her way to pick up the kids when she hit black ice... a pretty bad patch of it, lost control and has gone into a line of trees.

"They're okay but naturally very shaken up. They've gone to hospital just to be checked out... just very shaken and a few bumps and bruises," she said.

Kelsie Allen said emergency services arrived quickly and luckily no one was trapped in the bus, but it is damaged.

"I don't think the bus will be going any time soon. Bit of a rough start to our Monday morning, naturally when you've been in a little crash like that it's very scary and will take a bit of processing," she said.

Allen was on the scene straight after the accident, and said the road was "incredibly icy".

"We're just glad they are okay. Even just walking on the road it was really slippery under foot."

Police said they've asked the council to organise signage to warn drivers about the slippery icy roads in the area.