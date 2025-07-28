Woman killed in Ashburton crash named

Police have released the name of the woman who died following a highway crash near Ashburton on Thursday last week.

She was 61-year-old Deidre Anne Edwards, from Rakaia.

The two-vehicle crash, on State Highway 1 just north of the town, was reported to police about 7:20pm.

One person died at the scene, and another person received serious injuries and was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

Police inquiries into the crash are ongoing.