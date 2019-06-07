Friday, 7 June 2019

Updated 11.10 am

Arrest after break-in at Dunedin supermarket

    By Jono Edwards
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    The window of Brockville Four Square Supermarket was left smashed. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    The window of Brockville Four Square Supermarket was left smashed. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Dunedin supermarket this morning.

    Police were called to the Brockville Supermarket at 5.35am today after reports a window had been smashed and a man could be seen inside.

    A police dog team was at the scene.

    Police outside the Brockville Four Square Supermarket this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    Police outside the Brockville Four Square Supermarket this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery
    A 26-year-old man was arrested and will appear in the Dunedin District Court today on a burglary charge. 

    This week large quantities of tobacco were stolen from both the Port Chalmers Four Square and BP Mornington.

    A police spokeswoman said there was nothing to suggest today's incident was related to the earlier burglaries. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg