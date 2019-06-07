Arrest after break-in at Dunedin supermarket

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into a Dunedin supermarket this morning.
Police were called to the Brockville Supermarket at 5.35am today after reports a window had been smashed and a man could be seen inside.
A police dog team was at the scene.
A 26-year-old man was arrested and will appear in the Dunedin District Court today on a burglary charge.
This week large quantities of tobacco were stolen from both the Port Chalmers Four Square and BP Mornington.
A police spokeswoman said there was nothing to suggest today's incident was related to the earlier burglaries.