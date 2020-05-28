Arrest comes after 3 lockdown breaches

After breaching the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions three times in two weeks, a Balclutha woman was finally arrested after dousing a police officer in wine.

Sarah Joyce Anderson (31) appeared in the Dunedin District Court this week after a warrant for her arrest was executed.

She had missed an earlier appearance after her car broke down, counsel David McCaskill said.

However, Anderson had no such vehicle troubles during lockdown.

On March 29, just days after the Level 4 restrictions had been imposed by the Government, the defendant was stopped by police driving around South Otago with friends. She was given a warning and sent on her way.

The leniency of police and extensive publicity concerning the Covid-19 global pandemic was not enough to prompt Anderson’s compliance.

On April 9, she was pulled over again as she was driving south on State Highway 1 through Milton.

She only evaded arrest after giving police false details. Two days later, her luck ran out.

Anderson made the 13km journey from her home to Kaitangata, where she spent a couple of hours, finally coming to the attention of police after causing a “disturbance”.

She was not the picture of contrition when officers arrived at the scene.

Anderson was found intoxicated in Eddystone St and reacted to police intervention by pouring a bottle of wine over a sergeant.

She later pleaded guilty to two counts of driving while forbidden, assaulting police, giving false details and breaching the lockdown.

Mr McCaskill said his client had now come to the realisation she was an alcoholic and was keen to control her addiction.

Her motivation, the court heard, was her daughters.

Judge Michael Crosbie noted Anderson had a range of convictions, including dishonesty, violence and breaches of sentence.

She was serving release conditions at the time of her most recent offending, he said.

Anderson was sentenced to 100 hours’ community work and 12 months’ intensive supervision with the provision to attend residential rehabilitation if directed.

She was banned from driving for six months.