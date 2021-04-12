Bottles hurled at police by 'idiots'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Bottles were hurled at police by "idiots'' as they responded to disorder in Dunedin's student quarter at the weekend.
Police were initially called to a noise complaint in Castle St at 9.30pm on Saturday, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.
They found general disorder and students breaking glass.
Later that evening, they were called to a couch fire in Castle St, where "idiot'' students threw bottles at officers, he said.
No officers were injured.