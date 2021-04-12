Bottles hurled at police by 'idiots'

Bottles were hurled at police by "idiots'' as they responded to disorder in Dunedin's student quarter at the weekend.

Police were initially called to a noise complaint in Castle St at 9.30pm on Saturday, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

They found general disorder and students breaking glass.

Later that evening, they were called to a couch fire in Castle St, where "idiot'' students threw bottles at officers, he said.

No officers were injured.

