Businessman denies rape charge

A prominent Dunedin businessman has been charged with rape, but denies the allegation.

The man, whose identity cannot yet be revealed, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday and pleaded not guilty to one charge of rape.

The crime is alleged to have happened in Dunedin on July 23.

Justice of the peace Helen Meiklejohn granted the defendant bail on condition he did not contact the complainant, did not enter Christchurch and resided at a Dunedin address.

He elected trial by jury and is expected to next appear in February.

