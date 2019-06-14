Campground attempted murder accused keeps name hidden

Portobello Village Tourist Park. Photo: ODT

A man accused of kidnap and attempted murder will keep his identity under wraps until at least next month.The charges are connected to an incident at a camping ground on the Otago Peninsula on May 30.

The 43-year-old defendant appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning where defence counsel Anne Stevens QC applied for interim name suppression because of potential mental-health concerns for her client.

No pleas were entered on the charges and he will appear in the High Court next month.

The alleged incident took place at the Portobello Village Tourist Park, on Otago Peninsula, and two people were hospitalised, police confirmed.

An Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter, police and firefighters attended the scene at the camping ground.