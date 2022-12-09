Child abuser granted parole after 15 months

A man who sexually abused two children has been granted parole after 15 months behind bars, but will be banned from entering Dunedin.

Lindsay Neil Harper (71) was sentenced to two years nine months’ imprisonment when he came before the Dunedin District Court last year on a slew of sex and violence charges dating back to 1975.

The Invercargill Prison inmate had previous sex convictions from 1993 and earlier, the Parole Board heard previously.

Despite the fact Harper was still on the waiting list to see a psychologist, panel convener Martha Coleman said he could be safely released.

"Mr Harper’s key point to the board today was that ever since his 1993 offending, he has been alert to the dangers of being around young children and has adopted what is an effective safety plan to keep away from children," she said.

"The way Mr Harper described it to the board was that being involved with children was a red flag, and he knew for their safety and in order for no accusations to be made against him that he needed to steer well away from them."

The prisoner, who was supported at last month’s parole hearing by his partner, said alcohol and drugs had been part of his past, "which is where they will stay".

At sentencing last year, the court heard Harper had no remorse and had been assessed as a future risk to boys and girls.

The first victim, who was abused from the age of 3, said she had been a happy and determined child until Harper entered the scene.

"You took that away from me ... I will never know how my life could have been different."

She described him as "a monster".

The second victim said his abuse from the age of 6 had left him with PTSD along with drug and alcohol problems that had landed him in prison for long periods.

Harper will be released on parole next week. His conditions included:

■ To live at an address approved by Probation

■ Not to enter Dunedin city

■ To submit to electronic monitoring

■ Not to associate with anyone under 16

■ Not to contact victims

■ To inform Probation of changes in employment

■ To attend any treatment as directed

■ Not to possess alcohol or non-prescription drugs

