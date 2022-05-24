City assaults committed by group, police say

A group of men wandering central Dunedin demanding alcohol and cigarettes instigated two assaults against four people, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said two men, aged 18 and 21, were walking home in Carroll St, about 6.05pm on Sunday.

They were approached by four men who demanded they hand over some alcohol they were carrying, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The two young men declined and were assaulted.

About 20 minutes later, two hotel employees were on a break when they were approached by five people who asked them for cigarettes in Manse St.

When the employees declined, they were assaulted.

One victim was knocked out and lost some vision and the other was concussed.

The incidents were believed to be related, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A St John spokeswoman said two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition following the second assault.

