Coffee thrown in assault

Police are investigating a "minor assault" in the Dunedin suburb of Roslyn, in which a witness said coffee was poured on a woman and her child.

A witness walking in the area said the first she noticed of the altercation was seeing a cup of coffee being thrown outside Roslyn Takeaways in Highgate about 11.10am yesterday.

A woman appeared to be putting her baby in her car, when another woman walked up and dumped a cup of coffee on them, the witness said.

The woman then walked off shouting threats to kill the mother, who responded by saying "Don’t do it ..." the witness said.

The mother and child were left covered by the coffee and the child was crying, the witness said.

A staff member from Coffee Culture Roslyn helped to get the mother and baby cleaned up.

The coffee, in a plain cup, did not appear to have been bought at Coffee Culture.

A police spokesman said officers responded to reports of a "minor assault" about 11.30am yesterday.

Inquires were ongoing, the spokesman said.