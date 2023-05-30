Court date for drink-driver caught in Musselburgh

A 61-year-old man will appear in the Dunedin District Court after being caught well over the legal alcohol limit at a police checkpoint last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a driver pulled up short of the checkpoint on Musselburgh Rise about 8.35pm.

‘‘Police approached him. He was intoxicated and he blew 1015mcg.’’

The legal breath alcohol limit for drivers 20 years and over is 250mcg.

The keys were taken from the driver, he has had his licence suspended for 28 days, and he has been summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court.