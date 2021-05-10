Cracked skull after alleged assault in Dunedin

A man was taken to hospital with a cracked skull after an incident beginning with a Lime scooter in central Dunedin early on Sunday.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said just after midnight an 18-year-old man allegedly pushed and punched a drunk 24-year-old in George St.

The 24-year-old hit his head on the ground and was knocked out and received a cut to his head, he said.

The victim had reportedly thrown a Lime scooter towards the other man's friend, sparking the alleged attack, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

He was taken to Dunedin Hospital with a cracked skull and had been flown later to Christchurch for further treatment, he said.

The 18-year-old is in custody and was facing charges of assault.

Octagon bar incident

In another unrelated incident in central Dunedin, a woman was allegedly assaulted by a rugby player at a bar in the Octagon.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said police allege a rugby player "of significance" was behind the incident which occurred at Vault 21 at 2.30am on Sunday.

No further details were available.