Disqualified driver crashes, downing power lines

A road had to be closed after power lines were downed following a crash in South Dunedin, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Prince Albert Rd about 10pm on Friday.

A vehicle driven by a 27-year-old man crashed into a parked car.

The impact of the crash caused the parked car to knock over two metal poles that were supporting power lines.

Prince Albert Rd was closed to traffic while the low-hanging lines were cleared.

The driver was found to have a suspended licence and would appear in court for driving while disqualified, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash were continuing, he said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz