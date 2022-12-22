Drink-drivers picked up at pre-Christmas checkpoint

Photo: ODT files

Several people have been processed for drink-driving after giving excess breath alcohol readings at a police checkpoint in Dunedin last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 59-year-old nurse blew 382mcg after having a few drinks after work, a 34-year-old man blew 494mcg after drinking at a bar and driving a friend home, and a 24-year-old man blew 600mcg following a work event and was also a disqualified driver.

The legal limit for a person aged 20 years and over is 250 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath.

Snr Sgt Bond said officers have been conducting checkpoints in and around Dunedin, and would continue to do so over the rest of the week in the lead-up to Christmas.