Driver burning more than rubber - police

Police say a man caught doing burnouts on Stevenson Rd last night also had cannabis in the car.

Sergeant Lee, of Dunedin, said officers stopped a 26-year-old male driver for sustained loss of traction on Stevenson Rd about 6.30pm.

The driver stated his loss of traction was due to the slippery conditions of the road, Sgt Lee said.

Police detected the smell of and found cannabis in the car, he said.

The driver stated the amount of cannabis was for personal use.

He would appear in court in relation to sustained loss of traction charges at a later date.

titus.lambertlane@odt.co.nz