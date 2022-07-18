Driver three times limit hits six parked cars

Police say a young driver who was nearly three times the legal alcohol limit hit six parked cars in central Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 20-year-old woman who was carrying two passengers crashed into six parked cars while travelling down Heriot Row about 2.15am on Sunday.

Police caught up with the driver, who recorded a breath alcohol level of 709mcg.

She had elected for an evidential blood alcohol sample to be taken, the outcome of which was being awaited before she was charged, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A witness to the crash said he was almost over the top of the hill when he saw the car coming down.

The car caught his eye because it was going a bit too fast, he said.

He believed two parked cars were damaged by the impact.

The driver tried to reverse out but could not move because the front wheel of her car was severely damaged.

The driver and the two passengers were shaken by the crash, but appeared to be unhurt.

The passengers told him they had been drinking all night, he said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz