Drunk and aggressive drivers frustrate police

An extremely drunk driver allegedly threatened to fight police officers after a crash in Momona over the weekend.

Sgt Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said police attended a single vehicle crash in Centre Rd, Momona, at about 9pm where the 34-year-old driver and sole occupant was lucky to escape injury.

"Following a failed breath alcohol test, he was detained," Sgt Reay said.

"He refused to accompany police and wanted to walk away.

"He was highly agitated and aggressive — threatening to fight police."

His aggressive nature allegedly continued throughout his arrest.

"He was warned several times for his behaviour. He became resistive and assaultive to Dunedin police staff."

Eventually he was transported to the Dunedin Central Police Station where the man gave an evidential breath alcohol reading of 1098mcg.

He was kept in custody until he appears in the Dunedin District Court, charged with excess breath alcohol, breach of bail, behaving threateningly, and resisting police.

"The breach of bail was not to threaten or offer violence."

Also on Saturday, about 10pm, police attended another car crash, where a 21-year-old man was witnessed reversing into a parked car before exiting the car and walking off into a nearby party.

"He was located by police and blew a result of 1316mcg.

"The extent of the damage to the car is unknown."

Sgt Reay said a 31-year-old woman was stopped by police in Forbury Rd, about 2.10am on Saturday, and recorded a breath alcohol level of 907mcg.

She was suspended from driving for 28 days and has been summonsed to appear in the Dunedin District Court on a charge of excess breath alcohol.

Sgt Reay said police were disappointed by the high levels returned by people over the weekend.

"I want to reinforce the message that people need to keep themselves and others using the roads safe, and plan their evenings ahead accordingly."

