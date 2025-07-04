Teen girls and 11-year-old in Dunedin joyriding spree

The youth were in a Mazda Demio which is often targeted by car thieves. Photo: supplied

Three Dunedin teenagers and an 11-year-old driving the wrong way on the motorway had allegedly spent almost 12 hours joyriding in stolen cars and committing petrol drive offs.

The four were stopped travelling the wrong direction in the northbound lane of the motorway near Saddle Hill at 12.14am this morning, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

They had earlier come to the attention of police after an alleged a petrol drive off from Z Andersons Bay.

The group, which included an 11-year-old boy, two 16-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl, had been spotted by police in Victoria Rd in a Mazda Demio reported stolen from an Opoho address earlier in the day.

When they were stopped near midnight, the 15-year-old girl was driving, and all four were taken to the station.

While speaking to the young people with parents and nominated people present, police discovered the crew had also allegedly stolen a Mazda Familia from the Golden Centre Carpark at about 2.50pm yesterday.

The 15-year-old was the driver in both the stolen cars.

They had allegedly committed another petrol drive off earlier in the day from the same petrol station, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The two 16-year-olds were charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, and the 11-year-old was charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

All three were referred to Youth Aid.

The 15-year-old received two charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, two charges of theft, and underwent breath testing procedures.

She recorded a breath alcohol level of 150mcg.

She would appear in Dunedin Youth Court on Monday.