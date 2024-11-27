Drunk woman assaults neighbour, kicks in door: police

An allegedly incoherently drunk Mosgiel woman stumbled next door before assaulting one of her neighbours and kicking in their glass door.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to a Mosgiel address at 8.10pm yesterday after a woman allegedly assaulted her neighbours.

The 20-year-old woman had been drinking heavily at home and ‘‘stumbled over to her next-door neighbours, banged on the door to be let in, and began behaving threateningly towards them’’, Sgt Lee said.

She punched a woman in the face and kicked her in the thigh.

As she went to leave, the woman kicked at a glass sliding door several times until the glass smashed.

The woman was not coherent and the victims could not understand why she was there, Sgt Lee said.

When police arrived the woman resisted arrest but was taken into custody and charged with charged with assault, wilful damage and resisting police.

She was due to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

