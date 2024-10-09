Dunedin window smasher leaves trail of destruction

A smashed glass door in Lower Stuart St this morning. Photo: Gerard O'Broen

At least five central Dunedin businesses had their windows smashed when a man went on a vandalism spree early this morning.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said a 55-year-old man was seen ‘‘smashing windows’’ in the Octagon and down Stuart St, at about 12.30am this morning.

Five businesses had been damaged, but further reports were considered likely, he said.

Police arrested the man, who is due to appear in court today.

The details of his charges are still being finalised, Snr Sgt Reay said.

Anyone whose business sustained damaged overnight or has information can call police on the 105 line. File 241009/5935 is the reference number.