Eight angry men: Cops called to argument over rims

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Eight men arguing over a set of rims on a car required police intervention in the Dunedin suburb of Corstorphine yesterday.
Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Stenhope Crescent at 10.27am yesterday to reports of disorder.
Eight men were reported to be arguing and yelling.
When police arrived there was no forthcoming complaints from the occupants of the car.