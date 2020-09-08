Tuesday, 8 September 2020

10.55 am

Eight angry men: Cops called to argument over rims

    By Emma Perry
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Eight men arguing over a set of rims on a car required police intervention in the Dunedin suburb of Corstorphine yesterday.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Stenhope Crescent at 10.27am yesterday to reports of disorder.

    Eight men were reported to be arguing and yelling.

    When police arrived there was no forthcoming complaints from the occupants of the car.
     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter