A 76-year-old Dunedin woman was scammed out $10,000 over Facebook.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the woman contacted police on Saturday morning, after she was scammed over Facebook Messenger.

She purchased vouchers for game website Steam and then sent the scammer the barcodes.

People needed to be aware that scammers were doing the rounds again, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.