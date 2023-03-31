Fleeing Dunedin driver torches stolen ute

The driver of a stolen ute fled Dunedin police before torching the vehicle early this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were patrolling Kaikorai Valley Rd at 12.45am and observed a Nissan Navara ute without its lights on.

After an attempt to stop the ute, the car sped off heading north and officers chose not to pursue, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The vehicle was later found in flame about 2.30am in Ferntree Drive, Wakari, as the driver had fled the scene.

Fire and Emergency services attended and the car was towed, he said.

The vehicle had been stolen, as officers contacted the registration owner prior to the fire discovery who said it should be parked at an office address.

Police found glass on the ground at the address, indicating the ute window had been smashed and vehicle stolen, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Investigation into the identity of the driver is ongoing.