Guilty plea to part in Glenleith homicide

A Dunedin woman has pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a homicide.

The 48-year-old appeared in the High Court at Dunedin today where she pleaded guilty to the charge but all the facts surrounding the crime were suppressed, at least until sentencing in May.

Hairdresser Naomi Lee Morrison (43) has been charged with the murder of 41-year-old Ameria Prunella Roha Charlene Whatuira.

Whatuira’s body was found at a Glenleith property in Dunedin in October last year but police say she died weeks earlier.

Morrison has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is due in court again next month.

