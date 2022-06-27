Hungry man 'refused to leave stranger's house'

A Dunedin man refused to leave after being caught eating an early-morning meal in a stranger's home, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called to a house in Prendergast St, South Dunedin, about 1.30am yesterday.

The man had entered through an unlocked back door and cooked himself some food in the kitchen, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Residents at the house did not know who the man was, and he ignored them when they asked him to leave.

The man was referred to Te Pae Oranga, a restorative justice process, Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz