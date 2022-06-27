Monday, 27 June 2022

Hungry man 'refused to leave stranger's house'

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A Dunedin man refused to leave after being caught eating an early-morning meal in a stranger's home, police say. 

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called to a house in Prendergast St, South Dunedin, about 1.30am yesterday. 

    The man had entered through an unlocked back door and cooked himself some food in the kitchen, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    Residents at the house did not know who the man was, and he ignored them when they asked him to leave.

    The man was referred to Te Pae Oranga, a restorative justice process, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter