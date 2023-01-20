Indecent exposure charge

A Dunedin man has been remanded in custody after being accused of performing an indecent act in public.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said officers responded to reports that the 21-year-old was seen with his pants down and fondling his genitals in High St about 8.30pm yesterday.

The man, who was known to police, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, Const Turner said.

The case was called in the Dunedin District Court today and the man remanded in custody until next week.

