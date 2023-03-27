Knuckledusters, knife taken to South D fight

Three men armed with weapons assaulted the occupants of a South Dunedin property, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the trio brought knuckle-dusters and a knife to a place in Cutten St yesterday to start a fight and attacked the two occupants, causing injuries to both.

When officers arrived, the men had gone and the occupants were reluctant to discuss the ordeal, he said.

The attack was not gang-related and the investigation was ongoing, he said.

Police are appealing to the public for help identify the attackers and advised them to call 105.

