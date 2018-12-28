Man allegedly 5 times limit crashes through rest home fence

ross_home.jpg Ross Home. Photo: ODT files

A man who crashed his car through a Dunedin rest home's fence on Boxing Day blew more than five times the legal limit.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the man crashed into the fence of Ross Home & Hospital in North Rd, Northeast Valley, that evening.

He recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1319 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, more than five times the legal limit of 250.

Snr Sgt Dinnissen said he had received court summons for both careless driving and driving with excess breath alcohol.