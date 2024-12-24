Man allegedly smashing up cars turns attention to police

A Dunedin man smashing up cars was taken down by a police dog after he turned his attention — and hammer — towards officers, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Neidpath Rd, Mornington at 12.50am today after a man was seen attacking parked cars with a hammer.

Police were called and officers and the dog squad arrived.

When the 30-year-old man saw the police, he rushed at a dog handler wielding a hammer, however the handler released the dog. The man was taken down and bitten.

He was restrained and taken to Dunedin Hospital, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was charged with three charges of intentional damage and would appear in Dunedin District Court next week, on New Year’s Eve.

