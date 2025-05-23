Early release for robber

Ashley Old. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A Mosgiel man who committed two armed robberies in a fortnight has been released on parole after serving just over half of his sentence.

Ashley Charles Old, 32, was jailed for four years, eight months in April 2023 after pleading guilty to two charges of aggravated robbery.

The Parole Board, in a recently released decision, allowed Old early release in March — two years, two months before the expiry of his prison term — noting the extensive rehabilitative work he had completed.

He had done drug counselling, the Medium Intensity Rehabilitative Programme and specialist kaupapa Maori group therapy.

"Mr Old spoke well about the rehabilitation he has undertaken, the risks of offending and the strategies he has," panel convener Mary More said.

"The board is satisfied that he has completed the rehabilitative phase of his sentence, and that with the special conditions proposed, any residual risk can be met."

In August 2022, Old and his associates burst through the back door of a Caversham address, brandishing three machetes, a hammer and a set of nunchucks between them.

After demanding the victims got on the floor, the men "trashed" the lounge while threatening the victims.

The male resident was punched and stomped before the assailants made off with cash, bank cards, identification, electronics and four pairs of shoes.

Old later told police he had gone to the house looking for cannabis.

Just two weeks later, he and a co-defendant, donning masks and hooded tops, entered Mosgiel’s Crofters Bar near closing time.

Old kept lookout while his mate, wielding a sawn-off shotgun, jumped the bar and began prodding the duty manager in her back, demanding to know where the safe was.

The duo got away with about $5000, the court heard at sentencing.

The Parole Board heard Old had a raft of previous convictions to his name, including driving charges, serious violence and breaches of sentence.

Since being at Whanganui Prison, he had been in a minimum-security unit and had been "respectful and compliant".

Ms More noted "some ambiguity" with Old’s proposed accommodation, but the details of issue were redacted in the board’s written decision.

Among the conditions of parole were:

■To live at an approved address in the Manawatu/Whanganui region.

■Not to possess alcohol or non-prescription drugs.

■To attend any treatment as directed.

■Not to contact co-offender or victims.

■Not to possess any firearm or ammunition.