Man allegedly threatened group with gun

A gun-wielding man in a ute allegedly got hot under the collar when he saw a group of strangers parked up in a Dunedin road.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Boundary Rd, Abbotsford, at 9.45pm yesterday after a man pointed a rifle at a group of people parked up and socialising in the vehicle next to him.

A 51-year-old man driving a ute pulled up beside three other people who were in a vehicle on the road.

The man had been drinking and told the people they needed to leave, Snr Sgt Bond said.

To further reinforce this, the man pulled out a .22 rifle from beside his seat, pointed it at each of the three people and threatened to shoot them.

Police were called and located the man.

He was arrested and charged with threats to kill and presenting a firearm at a person.

The man will appear in Dunedin District Court on February 8.

On Saturday at 12.45am, multiple members of the public called police after witnessing an allegedly drunk man driving erratically in Lincoln St, Halfway Bush.

The 39-year-old then crashed into a parked car on the street, got out of his vehicle, and started walking back to his home.

Members of the public followed the man and pointed him out to police when they arrived.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 920mcg.

The man requested blood be taken and police were awaiting the results.

At 12.10am the same day, a 15-year-old driving a farm bike with a 14-year-old on the back drove up to a checkpoint in Forbury Rd.

Being 15, the driver did not hold a licence and had been previously forbidden from driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The bike was impounded and both the teenagers were dropped off home.

