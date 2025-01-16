Man arrested over theft from rescue chopper

Helicopters Otago senior paramedic Shayne Henry (left) and chief executive Graeme Gale were angry at the theft of a fully stocked medical supplies bag like this from a rescue helicopter at its Taieri base on January 12. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A man has been arrested and charged after life-saving medical equipment was taken from an air ambulance helicopter in Mosgiel.

Police said the bag containing critical equipment and supplies was stolen early on Sunday, January 12 from the Queenstown rescue helicopter, which was forced to stay at the North Taieri base due to bad weather.

In a statement this morning, police said they searched a Dunedin property yesterday and arrested a 31-year-old man.

He is alleged to have also been involved in two other burglaries in the Dunedin area that morning.

The man was due to appear in Dunedin District Court today on three charges of burglary and two counts of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Police said they were continuing to make inquiries into the incidents and further charges were likely.

- APL