Man caught driving more than twice speed limit

A Dunedin driver was arrested after reaching speeds of 126kmh in Portsmouth Drive last night, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the driver was seen by police doing 126kmh down Portsmouth Drive towards town about 11.50pm.

The driver stopped at the Anzac Ave roundabout after an unmarked police car got in behind him, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He was arrested and charged with multiple driving offences and would appear in court in early January, he said.

Meanwhile, checkpoints on State Highway 1 outside Toitū Otago Settlers Museum last night caught out two drivers.

A 79-year-old woman recorded a breath-alcohol reading of 321mcg after two wines at Baa Bar and a 55-year-old man recorded a breath-alcohol reading of 400 after three beers on his way to an event.

Infringement notices were issued in both cases, Snr Sgt Bond said.