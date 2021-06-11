Man charged with possessing knife after car park fight

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man who was arrested after a fight at the Countdown car park in central Dunedin yesterday was found with a knife on him.
A 41-year-old man and a 28-year-old man had an argument which escalated into a fight about 11am, Constable Nick Turner said.
The 28-year-old was arrested for disorder and possession of a knife, he said.
A police spokeswoman said yesterday, there did not appear to be anyone injured in the incident.