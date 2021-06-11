Friday, 11 June 2021

10.30 am

Man charged with possessing knife after car park fight

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A man who was arrested after a fight at the Countdown car park in central Dunedin yesterday was found with a knife on him.

    A 41-year-old man and a 28-year-old man had an argument which escalated into a fight about 11am, Constable Nick Turner said.

    The 28-year-old was arrested for disorder and possession of a knife, he said.

    A police spokeswoman said yesterday, there did not appear to be anyone injured in the incident.

     

