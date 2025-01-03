Man climbs roof to evade police

Armed police and a canine unit respond to an incident in Helena St, South Dunedin. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A man who allegedly stole a car was arrested after clambering on to a roof in South Dunedin this morning, police say.

A police spokesman said they were called to reports of the vehicle driving into a carpark with flat tyres, at about 8.40am today.

A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car from a person known to him, which was abandoned at the carpark in Hillside Rd.

"The man briefly climbed on to a roof but came down without incident and was taken into custody."

Police were speaking with the man and enquiries were ongoing, the spokesman said.

Officers were seen speaking with the driver of the vehicle in a residential alleyway on the corner of Macandrew Rd and Helena St.

He was later seen on the roof of a garage before being arrested.

