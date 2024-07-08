Man with craving for pork chops was nearly 5 times limit

A Dunedin man’s desperation for pork chops after a night of drinking got him in trouble when he was caught driving almost five times the legal alcohol limit.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police pulled over a 66-year-old man at a checkpoint in King Edward St, at about 1.30am on Saturday.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 1231mcg, nearly five times over the legal limit for adults of 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

Snr Sgt Bond said the man had walked back home from Heffs Hotel "and decided he needed pork chops for dinner" so decided to drive to Pak’nSave.

Pak’nSave Dunedin closes at 10pm on a Sunday.

The man’s vehicle was impounded and he was summonsed to appear in court, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Meanwhile, Snr Sgt Bond said a 36-year-old man stopped short of a checkpoint at 5.30pm on Sunday.

The man was a disqualified driver, and ran off with two children both under the age of 13.

Police did not locate him so waited near his parked car and spoke to him when he returned.

He was summonsed to appear in court and his vehicle was impounded, Snr Sgt Bond said.

