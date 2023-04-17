Man fled after crashing into power pole - police

A drink driver crashed into a power pole then fled the scene on Saturday evening, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of car crashing into a power pole at the Kenmure Rd and Stone St roundabout intersection about 6pm.

The 56-year-old allegedly approached the intersection "with speed" and fled the scene on foot with a passenger after the crash.

Police were able to identify the man walking back to his home as witnesses took a photo of him ditching the vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man recorded a breath alcohol level of 657mcg and will appear in court in relation drink driving charges.

Snr Sgt Bond said whether the man will be charged in relation to the crash remains undecided.

