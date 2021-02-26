Man nabbed after attempt to smuggle pie in pants

A hungry thief who attempted an unconventional method of smuggling his haul out of a shop was nabbed by police.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were called to Night 'n Day in Regent Rd, North Dunedin, at 2.26am today after a man attempted to steal a pie by putting it down his pants.

The man was located by police and the pie was recovered, but, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said, it was "unsellable''.