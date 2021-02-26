Friday, 26 February 2021

10.35 am

Man nabbed after attempt to smuggle pie in pants

    By Daisy Hudson
    A hungry thief who attempted an unconventional method of smuggling his haul out of a shop was nabbed by police.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were called to Night 'n Day in Regent Rd, North Dunedin, at 2.26am today after a man attempted to steal a pie by putting it down his pants.

    The man was located by police and the pie was recovered, but, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said, it was "unsellable''. 

     

