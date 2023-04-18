Man smashed up car in retaliation: police

A Dunedin man smashed up his friend’s girlfriend’s car after discovering he was not home on Saturday night, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to reports of a 32-year-old man doing burnouts and abusing a woman at a Cowal St, Broad Bay, address about 8.30pm.

The man was initially looking for a friend at the address and began doing burnouts in his car to get attention, Snr Sgt Bond said.

After discovering the only person home was his friend’s girlfriend, he approached her and started to yell abuse before she "chased" him off the property.

The woman hit his car and in retaliation, he allegedly smashed up her car.

Upon police arrival, the man attempted to drive away before having his keys taken from him.

The man was arrested and appeared in court yesterday morning in relation to intentional damage, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of methamphetamine utensils, resisting arrest, sustained loss of traction and theft.

— Two women wanted by police assaulted each other before being arrested on Friday night, police say.

Snr Sgt Bond said officers responded to calls of a fight between a 28-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman in Walter St, The Glen.

The fight had gone on for more than two hours, from about 5pm to 7.30pm, and reached its peak when the 28-year-old struck the other woman with a crowbar.

Upon police arrival, the 28-year-old was arrested for breaching her electronic monitored bail and the 33-year-old was arrested for historic arson and threats to kill, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Both women appeared in court on Saturday and one was charged with arson.

An investigation is ongoing.

— A bar patron in Dunedin who stepped in to prevent an assault was surrounded by a group and punched before his glasses were stomped on, police say.

Snr Sgt Bond said the group of seven men had been confronted by the duty manager at Zanzibar, in George St, for pushing over tables and chairs in the outdoor area.

The group then surrounded the duty manager, causing a customer to intervene.

The man was then punched in the face and had his glasses stomped on the ground, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A 20-year-old man was arrested for disorderly conduct at the bar about 11pm. He did not assault the customer.

An investigation is ongoing to identify the other men involved.

— A drink driver crashed into a power pole and fled the scene before police arrival on Saturday evening, police say.

Snr Sgt Bond said officers were called to reports of a power pole crash in the Kenmure Rd and Stone St roundabout intersection about 6pm.

The 56-year-old allegedly approached the intersection "with speed" and fled the scene with a passenger on foot after the crash.

Police were able to identify the man walking back to his home as witnesses took a photo of him ditching the vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man recorded an alcohol breath level of 657mcg and will appear in court in relation drink driving charges.

Whether the man would be charged in relation to the crash remained undecided, Snr Sgt Bond said.